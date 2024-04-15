City Central candidate Josie Forde calls for urgent safety improvements on Dyke Road

City Central candidate Josie Forde says the Dyke Road is in urgent need of safety improvements.

The Fianna Fáil candidate says a footpath should be constructed along the route from Eamon Deacy Park to the Quincentennial Bridge.

She adds that the road currently poses significant risks to pedestrians and cyclists, especially during peak times.

Josie Forde says Galway City Council should integrate the construction of a footpath into other planned works in the area.