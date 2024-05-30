Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

City Central candidate highlights importance of green spaces in planned housing

City Central candidate Shauna Ridge is highlighting the importance of green spaces in planned housing.

The Independent Ireland candidate is calling on the city council to include green spaces for children as they progress plans for new social and affordable housing estates.

She says children don’t want climbing frames and paved areas like in the new proposed Clybaun Road estate – they want grass to play on.

Shauna adds that proper sizable green spaces then need to be allocated and maintained.

