City Central candidate Adrian Curran slams impact of short-term lets on Galway’s housing crisis

Galway City Central candidate Adrian Curran has slammed the impact of short-term letting on Galway’s housing crisis.

The People Before Profit candidate says the city council needs to take a more active role in enforcing the existing regulations on Airbnb lets.

He claims there are up to a thousand Airbnb properties in Galway at the moment, but no HAP properties in the city or its suburbs.

Adrian Curran also says Galway City Council are too lax in clamping down on rules surrounding planning regulations for short-term lets.