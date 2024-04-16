Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

~1 minutes read

City Central candidate Adrian Curran slams impact of short-term lets on Galway’s housing crisis

Share story:
City Central candidate Adrian Curran slams impact of short-term lets on Galway’s housing crisis

Galway City Central candidate Adrian Curran has slammed the impact of short-term letting on Galway’s housing crisis.

The People Before Profit candidate says the city council needs to take a more active role in enforcing the existing regulations on Airbnb lets.

He claims there are up to a thousand Airbnb properties in Galway at the moment, but no HAP properties in the city or its suburbs.

Adrian Curran also says Galway City Council are too lax in clamping down on rules surrounding planning regulations for short-term lets.

Share story:

Athenry-Oranmore candidate calling for Athenry to be promoted as tourist destination

Athenry-Oranmore local election candidate Louis O’Hara is calling for increased promotion of Athenry as a tourist destination. The Sinn Féin candid...

Tuam election candidate Islammiyah Kadejo calls for national voting registration centre in Galway

A Tuam local election candidate is calling for the establishment of a national voting registration centre in Galway. Green Party candidate Islammiyah Kade...

Gort candidate Lucina Kelly raises concerns over lack of accessible public transport

A large number of residents living in houses estates at Ennis Road in Gort are very frustrated over lack of access to public transport. That’s accor...

County council Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke says Simon Harris is No Friend of Rural Ireland

Simon Harris is No Friend of Rural Ireland” according to the Aontú county council candidate for Tuam, Luke Silke. Speaking outside the Dáil today,...