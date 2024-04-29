Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are ‘hollowing out our city’

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are 'hollowing out our city'

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are ‘hollowing out our city’.

The People Before Profit candidate says it’s time we demand real action on the housing crisis.

Adrian Curran has cited short-term lets, such as Airbnb, as a major issue that needs to be addressed by Government.

He says the devastation of the housing crisis is abundant, and can be seen right across the city.

