29 April 2024
~1 minutes read
City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are ‘hollowing out our city’
The People Before Profit candidate says it’s time we demand real action on the housing crisis.
Adrian Curran has cited short-term lets, such as Airbnb, as a major issue that needs to be addressed by Government.
He says the devastation of the housing crisis is abundant, and can be seen right across the city.