City candidate Shauna Ridge calls for more public housing on public land

Galway City Council needs to make use of a very narrow window that allows it to build public housing on public land without planning or public consultation.

That’s according to Independent Ireland candidate for City Central, Shauna Ridge, who points to a special regulation that expires in December 2024.

It’s called Section 179A of the Planning and Development Act.

Shauna Ridge says Galway City Council needs to make use of the exemption immediately and start building social and affordable homes on land it owns.