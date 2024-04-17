City candidate Josie Forde “outraged” as local children to be “locked out” of Corrib Park Astro

Share story:

Proposed restrictions on Corrib Park Astro will see local children locked out of a cherished play area that has spanned generations.

That’s according to Fianna Faíl City Central candidate, Josie Forde.

She claims Galway City Council intends to operate it on a booking system, with priority given to clubs.

Josie Forde says locals are absolutely outraged, as local kids are set to effectively be punished by having their recreational space taken away.