17 April 2024
~1 minutes read
City candidate Josie Forde “outraged” as local children to be “locked out” of Corrib Park Astro
Proposed restrictions on Corrib Park Astro will see local children locked out of a cherished play area that has spanned generations.
That’s according to Fianna Faíl City Central candidate, Josie Forde.
She claims Galway City Council intends to operate it on a booking system, with priority given to clubs.
Josie Forde says locals are absolutely outraged, as local kids are set to effectively be punished by having their recreational space taken away.