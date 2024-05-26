Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway

There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed affordable housing across County Galway.

Councillor Donagh Killilea has passed a motion at Galway County Council, urging the establishment of a central fund to exclusively support affordable housing and cost rental schemes.

He says he wants to see affordable housing schemes built at the same pace as social housing.