14 May 2024

Ballinasloe Fine Gael candidate Alan Harney calls for development of community allotment

Fine Gael candidate in Ballinasloe, Alan Harney, is calling for the development of a community allotment.

He says there’s strong local demand for a space for people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Alan Harney says in the past, there was a great tradition of most households having small vegetable patches.

He adds that locally produced vegetables and fruit are of much higher quality – and could also offer savings.

