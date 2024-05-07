Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect failed the area

A Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect has failed the area.

Andrew Mannion, a People Before Profit candidate for the June elections, cites significant vacancies in Dunlo Hill as an example of government neglect.

He aims to bring these buildings back into public use to address the housing crisis.

Andrew Mannion also vows to advocate for free, frequent, and fast public transport to connect Ballinasloe with Galway, Dublin, and surrounding towns.