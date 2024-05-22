Ballinasloe area candidate calls for second platform at Woodlawn Train Station

Ballinasloe area candidate Alan Harney is calling for a second platform at Woodlawn Train Station.

The Fine Gael candidate says the station serves a wide catchment area including Ballymacward, New Inn, Kilconnell, Menlough, Castleblakeney and Mountbellew.

Mr Harney says the period between 2013 and 2022, the number of people using Woodlawn station on a daily basis increased from approximately 20 per day to over 60 per day

He adds that in his view there’s an opportunity to attract further passengers to Woodlawn by increasing the capacity at the station with the installation of a second platform.