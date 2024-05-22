Galway Bay FM

22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe area candidate calls for second platform at Woodlawn Train Station

Share story:
Ballinasloe area candidate calls for second platform at Woodlawn Train Station

Ballinasloe area candidate Alan Harney is calling for a second platform at Woodlawn Train Station.

The Fine Gael candidate says the station serves a wide catchment area including Ballymacward, New Inn, Kilconnell, Menlough, Castleblakeney and Mountbellew.

Mr Harney says the period between 2013 and 2022, the number of people using Woodlawn station on a daily basis increased from approximately 20 per day to over 60 per day

He adds that in his view there’s an opportunity to attract further passengers to Woodlawn by increasing the capacity at the station with the installation of a second platform.

Share story:

City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups are suffering the brunt of the housing crisis. The Galway City East candidate has bee...

MEP candidate Peter Casey vows to use influence to create more jobs in North-West region

MEP candidate Peter Casey is vowing to use his influence to create more jobs for the North-West region. He says he’ll use his personal influence wit...

Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands North West region. An analysis by Mulley Communication of ...

Galway City East candidate demands joined up thinking on Housing and Planning policy

Galway City East candidate Shane Forde has demanded that the new CEO of Galway City Council, Leonard Cleary take a hands on approach to housing and planni...