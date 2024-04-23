Athenry/Oranmore candidate Louis O’ Hara says local roads in state of total disrepair

Many locals roads in the Athenry/Oranmore area are in an advanced state of disrepair – and present serious safety issues.

That’s according to Sinn Fein candidate for the area, Louis O’ Hara, who says the road in Belleville is just one example of many.

He says some large potholes are being filled occasionally, but the only long term solution is a full and proper road resurfacing.

Louis O’ Hara says it’s a source of a huge frustration to motorists, who are paying their motor tax but feel they aren’t getting anything in return.