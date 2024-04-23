Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Athenry/Oranmore candidate Louis O’ Hara says local roads in state of total disrepair

Share story:
Athenry/Oranmore candidate Louis O’ Hara says local roads in state of total disrepair

Many locals roads in the Athenry/Oranmore area are in an advanced state of disrepair – and present serious safety issues.

That’s according to Sinn Fein candidate for the area, Louis O’ Hara, who says the road in Belleville is just one example of many.

He says some large potholes are being filled occasionally, but the only long term solution is a full and proper road resurfacing.

Louis O’ Hara says it’s a source of a huge frustration to motorists, who are paying their motor tax but feel they aren’t getting anything in return.

Share story:

Tuam candidate Luke Silke says one child waiting over a year for access to mental health services

Aontú candidate in the Tuam area, Luke Silke, says one child in this region has been waiting for over a year to access children’s mental health ser...

City east candidate Aisling Burke says boarded up homes "wrong and frustrating"

The presence of boarded up homes across the city is “wrong and deeply frustrating”. That’s according to Sinn Fein City East candidate, A...

John Waters to stand as candidate in European elections in this constituency

Former Irish Times columnist John Waters is to contest the European Parliament elections as an independent candidate in this constituency of Midlands-Nort...

MEP candidate Niall Blaney calls on independents to give positions on nitrates derogations

MEP candidate for this region, Senator Niall Blaney, is calling on independent candidates to “spell out” their positions on nitrates derogatio...