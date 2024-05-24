Galway Bay FM

24 May 2024

Athenry/Oranmore Candidate calls for more vital amenities and infrastructure in Claregalway

Athenry/Oranmore Candidate Eoghan Gallagher is calling for more vital amenities and infrastructure in Claregalway.

The Fine Gael candidate says he is committed to finding solutions on the lack of a bottle bank and playground, as well as graveyard capacity limits and flood relief efforts in the centre.

Eoghan Gallagher claims that he will continue to make a case for a bypass to reduce traffic issues in the town.

He adds that he willl work alongside his Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues in Galway to achieve the bypass and allow Claregalway to fulfil its potential.

