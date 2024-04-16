Athenry-Oranmore candidate calling for Athenry to be promoted as tourist destination

Athenry-Oranmore local election candidate Louis O’Hara is calling for increased promotion of Athenry as a tourist destination.

The Sinn Féin candidate believes due to its rich history and heritage, Athenry has much to offer, including a castle, heritage centre, town walls, and great dining and accommodation options.

He believes that tourism bodies should promote Athenry more and provide the town with the recognition it deserves to benefit benefit local businesses and employment.

Louis O’Hara says proper advertising and promotion are required to ensure Athenry is recognized on the tourism map.