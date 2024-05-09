Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke speaks out about peat imports

A Tuam Candidate has raised concerns about the number of peat imports coming into the country.

Aontú Candidate Luke Silke says the amount of peat imported into the country since 2016 is causing harmful effects on farmers and those in rural areas.

Aontú is urging all political parties to announce before the local elections where they stand on peat imports.

Luke Silke says it’s ironic that the government urge farmers not to cut turf while 170,000 tonnes of peat is being imported into the country to satisfy demand.

