Could YOU live without Plastic For a Week? High Profile Galwegians rise to the Challenge!

By GBFM News
January 29, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – High profile Galweigans are tackling the challenge of living ‘plastic free’ for the week commencing 5th February 2018, as part of Plastic Free Week in Galway City.

Participants include Mayor of Galway City Pearce Flannery; Jake Heenan, Flanker for Connacht Rugby; JP McMahon, of Michelin-star restaurant Aniar; Hannah Kiely, Chief Executive of Galway2020; Dr Peter Heffernan, Chief Executive of the Marine Institute; and a number of well-known faces from the cast of Ros na Rún, among others.

NUI Galway, Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and schools across the city will also participate in the initiative, which aims to reduce the use of single-use, disposable plastic products, through action, education and example.

Easy tips to reduce plastic include switching to reusable bags, takeaway cups and water bottles; carrying a ‘spork’ instead of using disposable cutlery; and ditching plastic straws.

