LIVE THIS THURSDAY FROM LANIDOR GALWAY

Galway Bay FM will broadcast live this Thursday (March 8th) from 12 to 5 at Lanidor Galway on Eyre Street for the start of a weekend of fabulous fashion and fun as they launch their delectable Spring/Summer Collection. Running until Sunday, Lanidor has a fashion bonanza planned with stylish giveaways, including a Mother’s day Makeover, fashion tips, advice and so much more.

Lanidor Galway was inspired by a visit to Portugal by proprietor, Caroline McCarthy, who was so impressed by the quality, style and value of the clothing range that she decided to bring the brand to Galway. Lanidor opened the doors to its flagship store last October and is proving to be a very popular choice for Galway ladies ever since.

With a gorgeous range of everything from dresses and jeans to jewellery and handbags, Lanidor Galway strives to bring a taste of the “LA lifestyle” to the City and offers a unique shopping experience for all you fashionistas.

Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will air their shows live from inside the stunning Lanidor store this Thursday for what promises to kick off a weekend of glamour and entertainment. Pop in to the store this Thursday to meet owner Caroline and all the Galway Bay FM team.