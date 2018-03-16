Live online SSE Airtricity First division Galway United v Cabinteely

Live uninterrupted coverage of the SSE Airtricity First division Galway United v Cabinteely from Eamon Deacy Park.

This Evenings First Division Soccer kicks of at 19:45 this evening.

Our commentary for the match will be Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Friday’s league encounter will be the first competitive meeting of Galway United and Cabinteely. Cabinteely have lost both of their opening league games by a single goal against Wexford and Cobh Ramblers. United meanwhile were held by UCD last week, drawing 1-1, after recording a convincing 4-1 win against Athlone Town on the first night of the season and Shane Keegan is targeting another league win at Eamonn Deacy Park against Pat Devlin’s side.

SHANE KEEGAN WARNS AGAINST COMPLACENCY WHEN CABINTEELY VISIT EAMONN DEACY PARK

“The thing that I was hammering home to the players is, Cabinteely are a team that have lacked the rub of the green over their two opening games, rather than playing poorly in them.

“It makes them dangerous opposition for us, they’re desperate to get points on the board. That bit of luck that might’ve alluded them is possibly due to swing around soon, so it really is important that our player don’t think that we’re facing a team who are struggling. We’ve got to be at our best, or it will be a serious banana skin for us.

“When you have aspirations of trying to win this division or attain promotion, realistically you’re looking to try and win every home game. You’re going into your home games with a level of expectation of delivering a performance and the three points.

“Hopefully the Cabinteely game will be no different. If we can get a regular big crowd behind us at home, it’s definitely a big help to us.

“We gave our supporters four goals in our last home game and even if it wasn’t our greatest performance, hopefully the vast majority of them will return for the Cabinteely game and if we can deliver once again, winning becomes a habit.”

Courtesy of Galway United website