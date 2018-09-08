Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Connacht v Zebre – Live from The Sportsground

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Pro 14, Connacht v Zebre rugby match live from The Sportsground in College Road.

On commentary team will be Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

Kick off at 17:15, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 17:05.

Following this afternoon’s team announcement for today’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Zebre, the Connacht management team have released the latest squad update:

Prop:

Peter McCabe has a thigh injury and will be monitored by the medical and performance team this week.

Back Row:

James Connolly and Eoin McKeon are both rehabilitating from shoulder injuries and are a scheduled to return to play in late September/early October.

Robin Copeland (thigh) is progressing well in his rehabilitation and is due to return to training with the main squad next week.

Eoghan Masterson is continuing his rehabilitation following his thumb surgery and will be out of action until October.

Outhalf:

David Horwitz is undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury and will look to return to training in mid-September.