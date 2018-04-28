15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor - After News Break

Live Rugby Stream of the Pro 14, Connacht v Leinster live from The Sportsground #ThanksMul

By Damian Burke
April 28, 2018

Time posted: 2:43 pm

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Pro 14, Connacht v Leinster Rugby match live from The Sportsground in College Road.

On commentary team will be Rob Murphy & Joe Healy

Kick off at 15:05, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 14:45.

#ThanksMul

The Connacht management have released the following squad update ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Leinster at The Sportsground.

Prop:
JP Cooney is recovering from hamstring surgery and will be out of action until May.

Hooker:
Pat O’Toole is continuing his rehabilitation for his hamstring injury under the supervision of the medical and performance team.

Lock:
Andrew Browne will integrate fully into training this week as he returns from his shoulder injury.

Back Row:
Sean O’Brien is continuing his return to training following his head injury against Ospreys.

Jake Heenan is continuing his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and will be out of action until late April.

Centre:
Peter Robb sustained a fracture to his hand in the game versus Glasgow and will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Back Three:
Rory Scholes is progressing well following his ankle injury and will return to action in late April / early May.

Cian Kelleher is progressing well following his ankle surgery last month and will be out of action until May.

