Alan Murphy

LIVE FROM MCGAUGH’S GARDENING COMPLEX THIS FRIDAY

By Sinead Kennedy
March 7, 2018

Time posted: 12:40 pm

It’s Mother’s Day this weekend and Galway Bay FM is coming live from McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Curraghline, Headford Road this Friday to celebrate the big day!

Say thank you this Mother’s Day with beautiful fresh flowers, basket arrangements, gift vouchers and personalised hampers from McGaugh’s. They have everything you could possibly need and can even personally deliver your gift.

This week is also National Tree Week and McGaugh’s have serious deals on all bare root, potted and native Irish trees, from wee little whips to 20ft tall. Why not combine Mother’s day and National Tree Week and plant a tree for your mom for Mother’s Day?

As well as that, if you spend €100 this week at McGaugh’s, you will receive a Kent and Stowe Digging Spade worth €30 absolutely FREE.

Ronan and Alan will be live in store this Friday at 12 until 5pm and there will be lots of giveaways and plenty of craic.

