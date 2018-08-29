15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Listen: Well known city boys school opens doors to girls for the first time

By GBFM News
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 11:29 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known primary school for boys in the city has opened its doors to girls for the first time.

St. Patrick’s primary school at Lombard street opened as a boys only school in 1954.

However, from this morning, girls are also now attending the school which opened today for classes from junior infants to second class.

Management says the move is a response to the rapidly evolving needs of education in a modern cosmopolitan city.

Our reporter Shauna Coen is at St Pat’s – and has been speaking to these pupils about the big day:

2nd class pupil Luke is happy to be back in school – but has a mixed opinion on the girls:

Galway Bay FM News Desk
