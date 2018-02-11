15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music - Monday

Overnight Music - Monday

Listen – Over two thousand attend installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly at Galway Cathedral

By GBFM News
February 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over two thousand people flocked to Galway Cathedral this afternoon to witness the installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly as the Bishop of Galway.

Those in attendance included family and friends, representatives from church groups across the diocese and Galway’s public representatives – as well as President Michael D. Higgins.

Bishop Kelly began by welcoming all of those in attendance – including representatives from the Presbyterian and Methodist Community, Romanian Orthodox Community, Coptic Church and Muslim community.

And he became emotional as he welcomed his own family to the ceremony:

Bishop Kelly said he has often been asked about his plans and hopes for his legacy as Bishop of Galway.

He told those in attendance that for him, it all begins with prayer:

Incoming Bishop Kelly was ordained to the priesthood in June 1971 and his first appointment was to the parish of Kinvara as a curate.

Bishop Kelly is a fluent Irish speaker, and is well known in education circles, having taught for many years at Colaiste Einde in Salthill and Our Lady’s College in Gort.

He served as parish priest of Lisdoonvarna in Co. Clare and of Spiddal, before being announced as Bishop of Achonry in 2007 by Pope Benedict.

During his homily, he also spoke fondly of his long-standing connection to Galway Cathedral:

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win a Valentine’s Treat with Bradley Renault on Molly in the Morning
Big movement on Men’s Super League table while Marble City Hawks win Women’s Division One
February 11, 2018
Power restored to almost 2 thousand homes in Athenry
February 11, 2018
Thousands expected at Galway Cathedral for installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly
February 11, 2018
Almost 2 thousand homes without power in Athenry

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 11, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League round-up
February 11, 2018
Galway Three from Three in the Allianz National Football League
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK