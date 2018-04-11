15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

University Hospital Galway

LISTEN: On eve of Taoiseach’s visit INMO says overcrowding at UHG is ‘out of control’

By GBFM News
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says overcrowding at hospitals in the west and northwest – including UHG – is ‘out of control’.

It’s as a record breaking 58 people are on trolleys at UHG today awaiting admission – the highest figure on record.

It’s been a black day for the Irish hospital system – with almost 600 people nationwide waiting for a bed.

General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the situation for patients is now beyond ‘inhumane’ and the numbers are continuing to rise steadily.

She says staff are also doing their best to cope under extreme pressure, working under impossible and unsafe conditions.

She’s been speaking to our reporter David Nevin in the past hour.

She believes it’s time for the HSE to ‘pull out all the stops’ and starting treating it like the national crisis that it is:

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Full day itinerary for Taoiseach in Galway tomorrow
Frustrated locals consider blocking off damaged roads in Athenry Oranmore district
April 11, 2018
Frustrated locals consider blocking off damaged roads in Athenry Oranmore district
April 11, 2018
Full day itinerary for Taoiseach in Galway tomorrow
April 11, 2018
Record overcrowding at UHG on eve of Taoiseach’s visit

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 11, 2018
Irish Defence Forces lend a hand as Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools finals launched
April 11, 2018
Large Crowds Expected For Inis Mor Half Marathon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK