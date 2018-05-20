15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

LISTEN: Corrandulla woman named new Galway Rose

By GBFM News
May 20, 2018

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Corrandulla woman has been named the new Galway Rose.

24 year old Limnagh native Deirdre O’Sullivan was announced last night at a packed Clayton Hotel in the city.

The national school teacher, who’s based in Dublin, was accompanied by her parents and boyfriend Thomas Geraghty, a member of the Offaly senior hurling team.

She entertained the audience with a performance on the classical flute.

She spoke to Ollie Turner about what it means to be representing Galway at Tralee in August:

Galway Bay FM News Desk
