LISTEN: Communications Minister tells Dáil he acted ‘to letter of law’ over INM takeover proposal

By GBFM News
April 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Communications Minister Denis Naughten has told the Dáil he acted to the ‘letter of the law’ over the proposed sale of Independent News and Media to the Celtic Media Group.

He’s currently making a statement in the chamber following claims he told someone working for INM that he was going to refer the takeover to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, 2 months before he made that information public.

Businessman Denis O’Brien was then allegedly informed about the move before other shareholders in the company, potentially breaching stock market rules.

Speaking in the Dáil in the past few minutes, Minister Naughten did confirm that he shared an opinion with a third party – but has insisted he did not reveal any confidential or insider information.

Minister Naughten has told the chamber he did nothing wrong and there appears to be a misunderstanding surrounding the entire process:

Galway Bay FM News Desk
