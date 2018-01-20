15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

LISTEN: Up to 200 attend city march to demand end to Direct Provision

By GBFM News
January 20, 2018

Time posted: 5:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 200 people took part in a march through the city this afternoon to call for an end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

The event was organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network, which believes the system is barbaric and strips those seeking asylum of their dignity.

There are currently two centres in the city hosting asylum seekers – the Great Western off Eyre Square and the Eglinton in Salthill.

The public demonstration got underway at the Eglinton Centre in Salthill at 1 this afternoon and then marched to Eyre Square, where speakers addressed the crowd.

These people told Galway Bay FM News why they wanted to voice their opposition to Direct Provision:

This woman is currently a resident at the Eglinton Centre in Salthill – she says it’s a very restricted living:

However, the woman says there are lots of positives about Galway:

