LISTEN: Up to 200 attend city march to demand end to Direct Provision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 200 people took part in a march through the city this afternoon to call for an end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.
The event was organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network, which believes the system is barbaric and strips those seeking asylum of their dignity.
There are currently two centres in the city hosting asylum seekers – the Great Western off Eyre Square and the Eglinton in Salthill.
The public demonstration got underway at the Eglinton Centre in Salthill at 1 this afternoon and then marched to Eyre Square, where speakers addressed the crowd.
These people told Galway Bay FM News why they wanted to voice their opposition to Direct Provision:
This woman is currently a resident at the Eglinton Centre in Salthill – she says it’s a very restricted living:
However, the woman says there are lots of positives about Galway: