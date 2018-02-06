Over The Line Liam Mellows Special

Liam Mellows are preparing for Saturday’s All-Ireland Club Semi-Final with Cuala on Saturday in Semple Stadium with throw in at 4pm. The other Semi-Final between Na Piarsaigh and Slaughtneil throws in at 2pm in Parnell Park.

As part of Galway Bay Fm’s build up to Saturday’s game, Over The Line Came from the Liam Mellows Clubhouse in Ballyloughane. Presented by Sean Walsh who was joined by several guests as we look at the club in detail.

In Studio, George McDonagh had commented before heading over to Sean that Cuala were 1/6 for Saturday’s game with Liam Mellows at 9/2……