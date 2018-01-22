Limerick Institute of Technology awards 57 Sports Scholarship

Limerick Institute of Technology has awarded sports scholarships to 57 athletes from all over Ireland this academic year.

Sports stars including Joe Canning and Jackie Tyrrell have previously received the scholarship from LIT, while current lecturers include Marcus Horan (formerly of Ireland and Munster) and Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny).

LIT’s Sports Scholarship Programme has doubled in size over the last three years, and provides athletic support, focuses on individual welfare, and includes off-field mentoring and education support to its recipients.

Supported by sponsors PMI, AIB and the Munster Council the LIT Sports Scholarships are set apart from others as they encourage young athletes to achieve greatness in their chosen sport, while providing a vast range of off-field supports.

President of LIT, Prof Vincent Cunnane, described the scholarships as “the heart of what LIT is about – recognising our own while supporting people to be the best they can be.”

“It is important to understand that these young people are part of an institution which recognises them as a member of this community. That means valuing them in a balanced way. Its about what happens off the field and off the track as much as on it. It is about the whole person and putting the circumstances in place to allow them to unlock as much of their potential as possible,” he said.

“In addition to financial aid, we have a number of athlete support measures built into our programme to do this. These range from off-field mentoring to education support, sports psychology, and advice on managing issues like social media.”

Congratulating the scholarship recipients Prof Cunnane added, “You’re living the dream, representing your team, your college, your county, in some cases your country, excelling at what you do. Your talent, your striving is being recognised and supported. Here at LIT we think it is important to support you and to recognise your excellence.”

During the scholarship presentation ceremony at Thomond Park last week, Prof Cunnane also presented LIT graduate and the college’s former Rugby Officer – World Rugby Referee of the Year 2017, Joy Neville with the LIT Outstanding Achievement Award.

“Joy will always be “one of our own”, one of our LIT community, of whom we are immensely proud. The list of your achievements is hugely impressive, but it is your commitment, determination to strive to be the best you can be, breaking down barriers and becoming a role model not only for our scholarship recipients here today, but to sports’ women and men all over Ireland that makes you outstanding,” he told the International Rugby Referee.

LIT’s Sports Scholarship programme is now open for applications at lit.ie/sport <http://lit.ie/sport>.

The Recipients are

AIB Christina Desmond Boxing

AIB Peter Casey Hurling

AIB Oisin Kelly Hurling

AIB Peter Duggan Hurling

AIB Kevin Fitzgerald Soccer

AIB Christopher Sibanda Athletics

AIB Eoin Heavin Soccer

AIB Jordan Kelly Soccer

AIB Aran Hehir Rugby

AIB Eoin Bergin Rugby

AIB Robert Byrnes Hurling

AIB Paddy Delaney Hurling

AIB Luke Fitzgerald Rugby

LIT Nadine Rice Basketball

LIT Diarmaid Byrnes Hurling

LIT Shauna Ryan Ladies Football

LIT Krystian Burchardt Basketball

LIT Denise Moloney Gymnastics

LIT Gemma Dunican Rugby

LIT Rian Doody Hurling

LIT Sarah Carey Camogie

LIT Caoimhe Bourke Camogie

LIT Aoife Coughlan Camogie

LIT Cian Swaine Football

LIT Megan O Mara Ladies Football

LIT Shayleen McDonagh Ladies Football

LIT Niamh Barton Rowing

LIT Chloe Houston Soccer

LIT Deborah Murphy Camogie

LIT Luke Moylan Rugby

LIT Cillian Dunne IWA

LIT Laura O Neill Camogie

LIT Dylan Guiry Football

LIT Kelvin Browne Rugby

LIT Brian Fanning Football

LIT Pa Ryan Rugby

LIT Conor Ivors Boxing

LIT Adam Byrne Football

LIT Keeley Lenihan Camogie

LIT Jenny Grace Camogie

PMI Matt St Amour Basketball

PMI Liz Falcigno Basketball

PMI Willie Connors Hurling

PMI David Reidy Hurling

PMI Kieran Bennett Hurling

PMI Ben Banaghan Soccer

PMI Katie Hennessey Camogie

PMI Mark Kavanagh Hurling

PMI Eric Killeen Hurling

Munster Council Ian Murray Hurling

Munster Council Sean Ryan Hurling

Munster Council Sinead Meagher Camogie

Munster Council Darren Moran Hurling

Munster Council Maeve Coffey Camogie

Munster Council Sean Canty Football

Munster Council Conor O Grady Hurling

Munster Council Jack O Dea Admin