Limerick Institute of Technology awards 57 Sports Scholarship

Limerick Institute of Technology has awarded sports scholarships to 57 athletes from all over Ireland this academic year.
Sports stars including Joe Canning and Jackie Tyrrell have previously received the scholarship from LIT, while current lecturers include Marcus Horan (formerly of Ireland and Munster) and Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny).
LIT’s Sports Scholarship Programme has doubled in size over the last three years, and provides athletic support, focuses on individual welfare, and includes off-field mentoring and education support to its recipients.
Supported by sponsors PMI, AIB and the Munster Council the LIT Sports Scholarships are set apart from others as they encourage young athletes to achieve greatness in their chosen sport, while providing a vast range of off-field supports.
President of LIT, Prof Vincent Cunnane, described the scholarships as “the heart of what LIT is about – recognising our own while supporting people to be the best they can be.”
“It is important to understand that these young people are part of an institution which recognises them as a member of this community. That means valuing them in a balanced way. Its about what happens off the field and off the track as much as on it. It is about the whole person and putting the circumstances in place to allow them to unlock as much of their potential as possible,” he said.
“In addition to financial aid, we have a number of athlete support measures built into our programme to do this. These range from off-field mentoring to education support, sports psychology, and advice on managing issues like social media.”
Congratulating the scholarship recipients Prof Cunnane added, “You’re living the dream, representing your team, your college, your county, in some cases your country, excelling at what you do. Your talent, your striving is being recognised and supported. Here at LIT we think it is important to support you and to recognise your excellence.”
During the scholarship presentation ceremony at Thomond Park last week, Prof Cunnane also presented LIT graduate and the college’s former Rugby Officer – World Rugby Referee of the Year 2017, Joy Neville with the LIT Outstanding Achievement Award.
“Joy will always be “one of our own”, one of our LIT community, of whom we are immensely proud. The list of your achievements is hugely impressive, but it is your commitment, determination to strive to be the best you can be, breaking down barriers and becoming a role model not only for our scholarship recipients here today, but to sports’ women and men all over Ireland that makes you outstanding,” he told the International Rugby Referee.
LIT’s Sports Scholarship programme is now open for applications at lit.ie/sport <http://lit.ie/sport>.
The Recipients are
AIB Christina Desmond Boxing
AIB Peter Casey Hurling
AIB Oisin Kelly Hurling
AIB Peter Duggan Hurling
AIB Kevin Fitzgerald Soccer
AIB Christopher Sibanda Athletics
AIB Eoin Heavin Soccer
AIB Jordan Kelly Soccer
AIB Aran Hehir Rugby
AIB Eoin Bergin Rugby
AIB Robert Byrnes Hurling
AIB Paddy Delaney Hurling
AIB Luke Fitzgerald Rugby
LIT Nadine Rice Basketball
LIT Diarmaid Byrnes Hurling
LIT Shauna Ryan Ladies Football
LIT Krystian Burchardt Basketball
LIT Denise Moloney Gymnastics
LIT Gemma Dunican Rugby
LIT Rian Doody Hurling
LIT Sarah Carey Camogie
LIT Caoimhe Bourke Camogie
LIT Aoife Coughlan Camogie
LIT Cian Swaine Football
LIT Megan O Mara Ladies Football
LIT Shayleen McDonagh Ladies Football
LIT Niamh Barton Rowing
LIT Chloe Houston Soccer
LIT Deborah Murphy Camogie
LIT Luke Moylan Rugby
LIT Cillian Dunne IWA
LIT Laura O Neill Camogie
LIT Dylan Guiry Football
LIT Kelvin Browne Rugby
LIT Brian Fanning Football
LIT Pa Ryan Rugby
LIT Conor Ivors Boxing
LIT Adam Byrne Football
LIT Keeley Lenihan Camogie
LIT Jenny Grace Camogie
PMI Matt St Amour Basketball
PMI Liz Falcigno Basketball
PMI Willie Connors Hurling
PMI David Reidy Hurling
PMI Kieran Bennett Hurling
PMI Ben Banaghan Soccer
PMI Katie Hennessey Camogie
PMI Mark Kavanagh Hurling
PMI Eric Killeen Hurling
Munster Council Ian Murray Hurling
Munster Council Sean Ryan Hurling
Munster Council Sinead Meagher Camogie
Munster Council Darren Moran Hurling
Munster Council Maeve Coffey Camogie
Munster Council Sean Canty Football
Munster Council Conor O Grady Hurling
Munster Council Jack O Dea Admin