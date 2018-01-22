15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Limerick Institute of Technology awards 57 Sports Scholarship

By Sport GBFM
January 22, 2018

Limerick Institute of Technology has awarded sports scholarships to 57 athletes from all over Ireland this academic year.

Sports stars including Joe Canning and Jackie Tyrrell have previously received the scholarship from LIT, while current lecturers include Marcus Horan (formerly of Ireland and Munster) and Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny).

LIT’s Sports Scholarship Programme has doubled in size over the last three years, and provides athletic support, focuses on individual welfare, and includes off-field mentoring and education support to its recipients.

Supported by sponsors PMI, AIB and the Munster Council the LIT Sports Scholarships are set apart from others as they encourage young athletes to achieve greatness in their chosen sport, while providing a vast range of off-field supports.

President of LIT, Prof Vincent Cunnane, described the scholarships as “the heart of what LIT is about – recognising our own while supporting people to be the best they can be.”

“It is important to understand that these young people are part of an institution which recognises them as a member of this community.  That means valuing them in a balanced way.  Its about what happens off the field and off the track as much as on it.  It is about the whole person and putting the circumstances in place to allow them to unlock as much of their potential as possible,” he said.

“In addition to financial aid, we have a number of athlete support measures built into our programme to do this.  These range from off-field mentoring to education support, sports psychology, and advice on managing issues like social media.”

Congratulating the scholarship recipients Prof Cunnane added, “You’re living the dream, representing your team, your college, your county, in some cases your country, excelling at what you do. Your talent, your striving is being recognised and supported. Here at LIT we think it is important to support you and to recognise your excellence.”

During the scholarship presentation ceremony at Thomond Park last week, Prof Cunnane also presented LIT graduate and the college’s former Rugby Officer – World Rugby Referee of the Year 2017, Joy Neville with the LIT Outstanding Achievement Award.

“Joy will always be “one of our own”, one of our LIT community, of whom we are immensely proud. The list of your achievements is hugely impressive, but it is your commitment, determination to strive to be the best you can be, breaking down barriers and becoming a role model not only for our scholarship recipients here today, but to sports’ women and men all over Ireland that makes you outstanding,” he told the International Rugby Referee.

LIT’s Sports Scholarship programme is now open for applications at lit.ie/sport <http://lit.ie/sport>.

The Recipients are

AIB                Christina Desmond               Boxing

AIB                Peter Casey                             Hurling

AIB                Oisin Kelly                              Hurling

AIB                Peter Duggan                         Hurling

AIB                Kevin Fitzgerald                    Soccer

AIB                Christopher Sibanda            Athletics

AIB                Eoin Heavin                           Soccer

AIB                Jordan Kelly                           Soccer

AIB                Aran Hehir                            Rugby

AIB                Eoin Bergin                           Rugby

AIB                Robert Byrnes                      Hurling

AIB                Paddy Delaney                     Hurling

AIB                Luke Fitzgerald                    Rugby

LIT                Nadine Rice                           Basketball

LIT                Diarmaid Byrnes                  Hurling

LIT                Shauna Ryan                         Ladies Football

LIT                Krystian Burchardt              Basketball

LIT                Denise Moloney                   Gymnastics

LIT                Gemma Dunican                  Rugby

LIT                Rian Doody                           Hurling

LIT                Sarah Carey                           Camogie

LIT                Caoimhe Bourke                  Camogie

LIT                Aoife Coughlan                     Camogie

LIT                Cian Swaine                          Football

LIT                Megan O Mara                     Ladies Football

LIT                Shayleen McDonagh           Ladies Football

LIT                Niamh Barton                      Rowing

LIT                Chloe Houston                     Soccer

LIT                Deborah Murphy                 Camogie

LIT                Luke Moylan                         Rugby

LIT                Cillian Dunne                       IWA

LIT                Laura O Neill                       Camogie

LIT                Dylan Guiry                         Football

LIT                Kelvin Browne                     Rugby

LIT                Brian Fanning                     Football

LIT                Pa Ryan                                Rugby

LIT                Conor Ivors                          Boxing

LIT                Adam Byrne                        Football

LIT                Keeley Lenihan                   Camogie

LIT                Jenny Grace                        Camogie

PMI                Matt St Amour                  Basketball

PMI                Liz Falcigno                       Basketball

PMI                Willie Connors                   Hurling

PMI                David Reidy                        Hurling

PMI                Kieran Bennett                  Hurling

PMI                Ben Banaghan                   Soccer

PMI                Katie Hennessey               Camogie

PMI                Mark Kavanagh                Hurling

PMI                Eric Killeen                        Hurling

Munster Council   Ian Murray               Hurling

Munster Council   Sean Ryan                Hurling

Munster Council   Sinead Meagher      Camogie

Munster Council   Darren Moran         Hurling

Munster Council   Maeve Coffey          Camogie

Munster Council   Sean Canty              Football

Munster Council   Conor O Grady      Hurling

Munster Council   Jack O Dea             Admin

Sport
