Light Up Galway with us on Friday night!

Join us live this Friday night for this year’s Light up Galway. This years display of festive lights will take place this Friday, 16th November, in key city locations and is set to become one of the best Christmas experiences and spectacles Galway has ever witnessed. Come join us light up the city on Friday evening as The Big Drive Home will be live from 6pm for the official switching on of the Christmas lights. Join Donal, Ollie & Alan from 6pm for an evening of festive fun and giveaways brought to you in association with Nioclas O Conchubhair Teo Homevalue Hardware & Euronics Store Coshla Connemara.”

The Business Community invite everyone to attend this free City event that showcases both Galway City and its many talented people while getting into the Festive spirit and cheer.

Santa will arrive at 5.30 p.m. with his first stop off at the Westend’s Ravens Terrace before continuing his journey through the City. The Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis will officially begin the ceremonies and local legend Ernie Deacy will be on hand to help Santa officially turn on the West End’s Christmas lights. Entertainment will take place under the Christmas tree and beside the Giant Star Gate installation, which will be the key light feature at Ravens Terrace. The first performance of the evening will be the Gaelscoil MhicAmhlaigh Choir, followed by the Blue Tea Pot who will perform a piece from their upcoming play.

Leaving the West End, Santa’s sleigh and reindeers will lead the Giant Ice King & Ice Queen, a host of Disney characters, the Santa train and other festive characters over the Wolfe Tone Bridge passing the Claddagh Basin where an illuminated Swan Family will reside for the Christmas period.

Next stop, the Latin Quarter. A Giant Star-flake Bauble lighting feature will be lighting up the Spanish Arch and is set to become the number one selfie spot for Christmas in Galway 2018. Stopping at the Cross Roads of Quay Street and High Street, DJ will perform from 6pm -7pm followed by the Cois Claddagh Choir. Connacht Rugby Coach Andy Friend and Captain Jarrad Butler will officially turn on the lights at 6.30pm with Santa. Festivities are set to last all night long in the Latin Quarter.

The procession will then head up Shop Street where Giant hanging Gift Boxes will float overhead as Santa approaches the stage. DJ Freebird will perform from 6.30pm until 7.30pm and Amy Banks will sing Christmas carols. Hector O’ hEochagain, who has returned from his travels, along with Mary Bennet will officially turn on the Christmas lights in the Heart of Galway City.

Santa and his merry crew will then head to Woodquay Village where a Live DJ will perform on stage from 7pm. Woodquay Village will come to life this year with a giant sitting LED Teddy Bear.

Gavin Dance Academy will perform Irish Dancing and Gaelscoil Dara will sing Christmas Carols for the crowds. Jeffrey Lynskey, the Galway Minors Hurlers and Santa will officially turn on the Woodquay Christmas Lights.

Santa and his friends final stop, before departing to the North Pole, will be at the stage in Eyre Square, that also hosts the annual Christmas Market. DJ Sam will be live on stage from 6.30pm and performers will include; Tribe Tones Band and the Gavin Dance Academy. Face Painters will be on site also to get everyone into the festive spirit. Closing speeches will be given by the Mayor of Galway and Santa before officially turning on the lights with help from representatives from local charity Rosabel’s Rooms. Prospect Hill will showcase their new lights along with Forster Street’s arrangement of Swinging Angels & Eagles in Connacht Rugby’s green and white colours.

The Christmas experience will also feature new lighting arrangements on Lower Abbeygate St, Eglinton St, Eyre St and magnificent colour and lighting projections on iconic City Buildings to include: 19 Eyre Square, the Bridge Mills, Lynch Castle and St. Nicholas Church. These Lighting Features will act as beacons and attraction points and will navigate visitors throughout the City while providing interactive photo opportunities in some of the most photographed City Centre landmark locations.

This year’s events will see a collection on the night for Rosabel’s Room to help raise awareness and support for those suffering from loss of a love one.

Itinerary for the Launch Night

The parade will commence in Raven Terrace, pass on to the corner of Cross Street and Quay Street, where there will be a 20-minute stop. The parade moves up Shop Street and stops outside Hartman’s, for another 20 minutes then follows on to Woodquay for a further stop and finally back to the finale at Eyre Square. There will be the following entertainment at each stop.

Raven Terrace West End 5.30pm-6.30pm

Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh Choir will perform.

Lights will be officially turned on by Ernie Deacy at 6pm

Mayor to give an introductory Speech. The Blue Notes Choir and the Blue Teapot Theatre Company are putting on a special performance for the night.

Corner of Cross Street and Quay Street. Latin Quarter 6.00pm -7.00pm

Ronan Lardner DJ will perform from 6pm -7pm

Cois Claddagh Choir will perform.

Connacht Rugby coach Andy Friend and captain Jarrad Butler turn on the lights at 6.30pm.

All the parade characters to include Santa will meet and greet

Shop Street Hartman’s 6.30pm-7.30pm

DJ Freebird will perform from 6.30pm until 7.30pm

Amy Banks will perform.

Mary Bennett and Hector O’ hEochagain, will officially turn on the Street Lights

All the parade characters to include Santa will meet and greet

Wood Quay 7.00pm-8.00pm

Live DJ from 7pm-8pm

Gaelscoil Dara will perform.

Jeffrey Lynskey and Galway Minor turning on the Christmas Lights at 7.30pm

Gavin Dance Academy perform Irish Dancing.

All the parade characters to include Santa will meet and greet

Eyre Square 6.30pm-8.30pm

Dj Sam live from 6.30 -8.30pm

Performers will include Facepainters, Tribe Tones Gavin Dance Academy

Final Speeches by Santa and the Mayor. The lights will be officially turned on by

Reuben Munroe from Rosabels rooms and Santa.

All the parade characters to include Santa will meet and greet