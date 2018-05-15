Lidl Teams of the 2018 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed

THE Lidl Teams of the 2018 Ladies National Football League have been revealed.

The players on each of the four divisional selections were nominated by opposition managers after each round of fixtures, and the players who received the most nominations have been included.

The Division 1 team contains players from no fewer than six counties, with newly-crowned champions Dublin, runners-up Mayo, Westmeath, Donegal, Galway and Monaghan all represented.

In total, there are three survivors from the 2017 selection, as Galway’s Sinéad Burke has been selected again, along with Donegal pair Karen Guthrie and Yvonne Bonner.

Beaten Lidl NFL Division 1 finalists Mayo have four players on the divisional 15, with captain Sarah Tierney, Aileen Gilroy, and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace, all included.

Dublin are next on the list with three players, namely goalkeeper Ciara Trant, corner back Martha Byrne and influential forward Nicole Owens, who scored a last-gasp goal against Galway in the semi-finals to book a place for the Sky Blues in the Parnell Park decider.

Donegal also have three players on the selection, as Guthrie and Bonner are joined by TG4 All-Star Ciara Hegarty.

Westmeath defenders Jennifer Rogers and Fiona Coyle are both included and Galway also have two players represented – Burke and team-mate Tracey Leonard, who’s also captain of the Tribeswomen.

There’s also a slot on the team for Monaghan’s Muireann Atkinson, who’s named at midfield.

Champions Tipperary lead the way in the Division 2 selection, with five players included.

Maria Curley, captain Samantha Lambert, Caoimhe Condon, Jennifer Grant and final player of the match Aishling Moloney all find slots in the Division 2 team.

Runners-up Cavan are represented by four players – goalkeeper Evelyn Baugh, captain Sinéad Greene, and forward pair Aisling Maguire and Aishling Sheridan.

Aimee Mackin was named on the Division 1 team last year and the two-time TG4 All Star is one of three Armagh players on this year’s 2018 Division 2 side, alongside Sarah Marley and Aoife McCoy.

Michelle McGrath (Waterford), Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone) and Katie Walsh (Sligo) are the other players listed on the 2018 Division 2 team.

On the Division 3 team, champions Wexford have six players named, including captain and goalkeeper Mary Rose Kelly, and ace forward Catriona Murray, who scored 3-5 in the final victory over Meath.

The Royals have four players on the team, there are three from Kildare and one each from Offaly and Roscommon.

The Division 4 team includes four players from recently-crowned champions Wicklow, three representatives each from runners-up Louth and Limerick, two from Antrim and one each from Derry, Fermanagh and Carlow.

The players will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday evening, May 25.

The Lidl Manager of the Month for May will also be revealed on the night, as well as the overall Lidl Manager of the League.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

Ciara Trant (Dublin) Martha Byrne (Dublin) Sarah Tierney (Mayo) Jennifer Rogers (Westmeath) Fiona Coyle (Westmeath) Ciara Hegarty (Donegal) Sinéad Burke (Galway) Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan) Karen Guthrie (Donegal) Tracey Leonard (Galway) Nicole Owens (Dublin) Niamh Kelly (Mayo) Yvonne Bonner (Donegal) Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

Evelyn Baugh (Cavan) Sarah Marley (Armagh) Maria Curley (Tipperary) Michelle McGrath (Waterford) Sinéad Greene (Cavan) Samantha Lambert (Tipperary) Caoimhe Condon (Tipperary) Jennifer Grant (Tipperary) Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone) Aoife McCoy (Armagh) Aisling Maguire (Cavan) Aishling Sheridan (Cavan) Aimee Mackin (Armagh) Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) Katie Walsh (Sligo)

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

Mary Rose Kelly (Wexford) Katie Newe (Meath) Maria Byrne (Wexford) Sarah Powderly (Meath) Louise Scully (Kildare) Niamh Mernagh (Wexford) Niamh Gallogly (Meath) Bernie Breen (Wexford) Aisling Curley (Kildare) Mairead Daly (Offaly) Roisin Byrne (Kildare) Fiona Rochford (Wexford) Stacey Grimes (Meath) Rebecca Finan (Roscommon) Catriona Murray (Wexford)

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

Kim Connors (Wicklow) Emily Mulhall (Wicklow) Emma Kelly (Antrim) Olivia Giltenane (Limerick) Shauna Ryan (Limerick) Stephanie Cochrane (Antrim) Lorna Fusciardi (Wicklow) Emma Doherty (Derry) Sinéad Woods (Louth) Paula Murray (Louth) Jackie Kinch (Wicklow) Mairead Kavanagh (Limerick) Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh) Kate Flood (Louth) Grania Murphy (Carlow)