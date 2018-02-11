Lidl Ladies National Football League round-up

ALTHOUGH Dublin remain unbeaten in Division 1 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, manager Mick Bohan insists his side were disappointed with a one-point win over Cork.

The reigning TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football champions made it three wins from three as they recorded a first-ever win over six-in-a-row chasing Cork at Croke Park on Saturday.

Olwen Carey bagged two goals and Carla Rowe clocked their third as they held on for victory despite a late fightback from the Rebels.

“We were very disappointed,” Bohan said afterwards, after they saw an eight-point lead diminish to one in the final 20 minutes.

“I was just disappointed that we stopped doing the things that we had been doing so well and just went into our shell.

“That’s the part we have to look at because ultimately, we know we’ll be playing Cork again at some stage in the season. There’ll be more at stake so we’ve to learn from it.”

Likewise, 2017 runners-up Mayo survived a late Galway onslaught at Pearse Stadium to seal their second win of the campaign.

Elaine Murphy pulled off a late, late point-blank save to deny Emma Reaney and ensure a three-point victory for her side.

First-half goals from Grace Kelly and Sinead Cafferkey had Peter Leahy’s charges in good stead but the Tribeswomen sparked to life in the second period. Mayo’s defence saw the fixture out though.

“It is relief in the end,” Leahy told TG4 afterwards.

“But it’s February football. Results are important but performances are more important. We’ll learn a lot from today.” Galway Manager Stephen Glennon Spoke to Darren Kelly https://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/STEPHEN-GLENNON-POST-MAYO.mp3

Elsewhere in the top flight, Monaghan and Kerry’s clash was called off and the meeting of Westmeath and Donegal abandoned in the second half due to adverse weather conditions.

In Division 2, just two of the four fixtures went ahead with Cavan and Waterford recording wins.

The Breffni county and Clare served up a six-goal thriller in tough playing conditions in Doonbeg. Aisling Doonan and Ailish Considine were among the goalscorers at both ends but James Daly’s Cavan ran out 3-10 to 3-5 winners in the end.

Meanwhile, Waterford put Laois to the sword in Ratheniska on a scoreline of 4-10 to 2-5 with the home side falling to their third consecutive Division 2 loss of 2018.

In Division 3, just one game went ahead through the elements. A strong second-half performance saw Wexford to a three-point win over Kildare in Hawkfield.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Carlow, Fermanagh and Antrim.





Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Dublin 3-9 Cork 1-14

Galway 1-7 Mayo 2-7

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Clare 3-5 Cavan 3-10

Laois 2-5 Waterford 4-10

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Kildare 3-9 Wexford 4-9

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Carlow 4-7 Derry 1-4

Fermanagh 3-10 Louth 2-5

Antrim 5-14 Kilkenny 1-3