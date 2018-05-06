Lidl IRELAND COMMITS TO AN ADDITIONAL €3 MILLION INVESTMENT IN LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL

3 year deal extension represents one of the largest sponsor investments in female sports in Europe

Following the phenomenal success of the partnership established in 2016 between Lidl Ireland and The Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Lidl has today proudly announced a €3 million investment and an additional 3 year sponsorship of the association. This will again position the brand as Official Retail Partner and title sponsors of the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues.

The announcement today represents one of the largest investments in female sports by a sponsor in Europe. The reinvestment in the partnership sees Lidl Ireland committing to further #SeriousSupport by introducing various new initiatives and programmes at grassroots level to ensure participants at every level of the game reap the benefits of the retailer’s support.

Since 2016, over €2.5 million has been invested in The Ladies Gaelic Football Association through programmes which include Lidl’s Future Stars, Post Primary Schools and Club competitions which continue to drive awareness of the sport across the country;

145 schools across Ireland have received sporting equipment

150 clubs have received cash donations

150 clubs received vouchers worth €500

Another 155 LGFA underage club teams have received jerseys and equipment

556 girls have received jerseys and balls at Lidl Future Stars events

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Managing Director John Paul Scally commented: “At Lidl we are extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women’s sport in the country. When we partnered with the LGFA in 2016, we made a promise to elevate Ladies Gaelic Football to a new level and we feel we have delivered on that promise. Right across the country our store teams have been blown away from the positive feedback from local schools and clubs we have invested in and recognition for the support we have given to the game.”

“The reinvestment in our partnership with the LGFA will see us invest a total of €5.5 million over a five year period. As a brand we identify with the association’s ambition and drive and we look forward to supporting and raising further awareness of ladies Gaelic football across the country.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey said: “We are delighted to confirm this extension with our retail partners and National League sponsors, Lidl Ireland. Since first coming on board with us in 2016, they have demonstrated an incredible level of #SeriousSupport, with the benefits of this partnership being felt all the way down to grassroots level. During the term of this agreement, we have reached new milestones as an Association, including reaching a record-breaking attendance on All-Ireland finals day at Croke Park last September. We are now looking forward to further and exciting initiatives with Lidl into the next decade.”