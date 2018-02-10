15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Liam Mellows no match for champions Cuala

By Sport GBFM
February 10, 2018

Time posted: 6:57 pm

A strong start to the second half proved the decisive factor in All ireland champions Cuala qualifying for a final showdown with Na Pairsiagh of Limerick after a somewhat flattering 1-17 to 0-11 point win over a gallant Liam Mellows in Thurles this afternoon. Mellows only trailed by 2 points at half time (0-8 to 0-6), but the Dubliners blitzed the Galway champions after the restart and within 7 minutes went 0-13 to 0-7 clear thanks to points from David Treacy (0-3), Darragh O’Connell and Con O’Callaghan. Mellows tried hard from there to the finish to close the gap but a late goal from Cuala sub Brian Fitzgerald was the final nail in the coffin and the reigning champions continued their 24 match unbeaten run while Mellows can reflect on the glory of their county championship success.

Liam Mellows: K Walsh; C Reilly, M Conneely (B Leen), S Morrissey; M Hughes, D Collins, S Barrett; J Hastings, K Lee; C Hynes (J Forde), T Haran (0-1 f; C Elwood), R Elwood (D Fahy); A Morrissey (0-7 f), A Callanan (0-2), C Kavanagh (0-1; S Killeen).

Cuala: S Brennan; O Gough, Cian O’Callaghan (R Tierney), S Timlin (D O’Flynn (0-1)); J Sheanon, S Moran, M Schutte (0-1;B Fitzgerald 1-0); J Malone, D O’Connell (0-1); S Treacy (0-1), C Cronin, D Treacy (0-7, 0-4 f, 0-1 ’65); C Sheanon (C Waldron), Con O’Callaghan (0-4), N Kenny (0-1; N Carty).

 

After the game, Niall Canavan spoke to Liam Mellows manager Louis Mulqueen…

.

