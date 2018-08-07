LGFA inviting entries for 2018 Lidl Gaelic4Mothers and Others Blitz Day

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announced details of the 2018 Lidl Gaelic4Mothers&Others Blitz Day, which will take place on October 6 at Naomh Mearnóg GAA club in Portmarnock, Dublin.

The Blitz Day is completely recreational and all players and mentors are asked to treat the Blitz in a fun and ‘fair play’ manner.

The LGFA wishes to point out that last year’s event was over-subscribed and that entries for the 2018 blitz should be submitted as soon as possible.

An estimated 2000 women took part in the fun last year and as this is not a day for competition, no scores will be recorded!

The day is planned to be family-oriented with a festival atmosphere and the LGFA encourages all teams to bring supporters to assist in creating a huge family day out.

Gaelic4Mothers&Others title sponsors Lidl will also be present on the day and working with the Association, while the 2FM Roadcaster will also be on site.

Closing date for entries is September 7 and all entry forms should be submitted to LGFA HQ.

For more information, contact Aisling Doonan: [email protected] / 01-8363156