LGFA invite entries for 2018 Interfirms blitz competition

Calling all companies!

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is inviting interested firms and professions to get involved and enter a team in the 2018 Interfirm Blitz.

This is a great opportunity for employees to socialise outside of work, get your recommended weekly exercise and help create a sense of identity by representing your company.

SAVE THE DATE:

Date: Saturday 26th May 2018

Venue: Naomh Mearnóg, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin

Time: 11am–4pm

Team size: 7-a-side/ panels of 12

Length: 20 minute games

Costings: €60 per team (€5 per player)

Blitz entry deadline: 27th April

2 blitzes will be held on the day:

Competitive: Where companies will compete to be crowned LGFA Interfirm champions 2018 (dependent on number of teams – there may be a Cup and a Shield Final)

Recreational: No matter the level experience or ability, an event with opportunity to play lots of football, socialise with your co-workers and have fun.

How to get involved:

Promote internally within your company to see if there is interest in participating. Please note the below playing conditions in relation to Player eligibility and also insurance.

If your company is interested, please complete Interfirm ethos form to register as an Interfirm team for 2018.

Complete the Blitz entry form, state which blitz you would like to enter and payment by 27th

Companies should attempt to conduct some form of training prior to the blitz. We would recommend for companies to meet up at least 4 times prior to the blitz for a 1 hour coaching session – this will help with team cohesion, preparation of the blitz day etc. The LGFA will provide samples sessions for companies to conduct.

Playing Conditions

Full rules of LGFA apply

All players are exempt from the Injury Fund – players are advised to invest in their own insurance cover. The LGFA will accept no responsibility for injury caused to players during the course of the blitz

Where companies wish to enter more than one team, they must supply a team list for each team. Players will only be permitted to play with one team for the duration of the competition.

Disciplinary matters

If a player is red carded during the course of the blitz, she will not be eligible to participate in the remainder of the blitz.

Player Eligibility

Firms shall not be allowed play the following players

-Players who come to a firm solely for training purposes for a period of three months or less and are not employed, under the same terms as permanent or temporary employees

-Prison officers or Garda recruits, while training, can only play with a firm in the area they are based while training

-A player who has not yet commenced their employment with that firm

-Guest players will not be permitted

-Contractors are not permitted to play – players must be employed directly by the company entering the team

For more information, contact Aisling Doonan: [email protected]