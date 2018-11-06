LGFA Confirm All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced details of the forthcoming All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals, to be played on the weekend of November 17/18.

On Saturday, November 17, there is just one game down for decision, namely the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final between hosts Emmet Óg (Monaghan) and visitors Dunedin Connollys, from Edinburgh in Scotland.

On Sunday, November 18, both Senior semi-finals, the remaining Intermediate semi-final, and the Junior semi-finals are scheduled.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne from Galway and Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely have home advantage for their respective Senior semi-finals against Mourneabbey (Cork) and Donaghmoyne (Monaghan).

St Brendan’s from Galway will host Dublin’s Clontarf in the Intermediate semi-final, with the venue to be confirmed.

In the Junior semi-finals, Tyrone and Ulster champions Trillick have home advantage against Cork’s Glanmire, while the Leinster champions, either Castleknock from Dublin or Carlow’s Old Leighlin, will be at home to Tourlestrane from Sligo.

Castleknock and Old Leighlin will replay their Leinster Final on Saturday, November 10, in Athy at 2pm.

All of the six All-Ireland semi-finals will commence at 1pm, and full details are as follows:

17th November 2018

All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final – Result on the Day (Rule 421)

Emmet Óg (Monaghan) (H) v Dunedin Connollys (Scotland); Aghabog Emmets, 1pm

18th November 2018

All Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi Finals – ET if Necessary

Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) (H) v Mourneabbey (Cork); Clonberne Sports Field, 1pm

Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin) (H) v Donaghmoyne (Monaghan); Bray Emmets, 1pm

All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final – ET if Necessary

St Brendans, Ballygar (Galway) (H) v Clontarf (Dublin); TBC, 1pm

All Ireland Junior Club championship – Semi Finals – ET if Necessary

Trillick (Tyrone) (H) v Glanmire (Cork); Trillick St Macartan’s, Gargadis Rd., 1pm

Castleknock (Dublin)/Old Leighlin (Carlow) (H) v Tourlestrane (Sligo); TBC, 1pm*

*Castleknock v Old Leighlin Leinster Final Replay on Saturday, November 10, at 2pm in Athy.