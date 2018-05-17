LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the teams bidding to become 2018 LGFA Interfirms champions.

All roads lead to Naomh Mearnóg in Portmarnock, Dublin, on Saturday, May 26, where nine companies will compete for the top prize.

In addition, 11 teams have signed up to take part in a recreational blitz, where no matter what the level, experience or ability, teams will play lots of football, socialise with each other and have fun.

Following on from last year’s successful Interfirms launch, which saw AIB crowned champions, the LGFA is endeavouring to ensure that this year’s competition is even bigger and better.

The nine companies who will aim for LGFA Interfirms glory are as follows:

Glanbia

Deutsche Bank, Dublin

An Garda Síochána

AIB, Dublin

Baxter Healthcare, Mayo

Mergon International

St Kevins CC, Dunlavin, Wicklow

Irish Prison Service

Waterford Hospital

The following 11 teams will take part in the recreational blitz:

Glanbia

Boston Scientific, Clonmel

Baker McKenzie

Accenture, Dublin

Pramerica, Donegal (x 2)

Cadet School, Irish Defence Forces

KWETB, Kildare

Irish Prison Service

Pallas Food (x2)

Speaking about the 2018 LGFA Interfirms Competition, LGFA President Marie Hickey said: “There was huge interest in an Interfirms competition for Ladies Gaelic Football last year, and we were very pleased to deliver that.

“Now, we are in a position to expand and grow with another eagerly-anticipated blitz day.

“Ladies Gaelic Football is a great way for women to take up a healthy activity outside of the workplace with their co-workers.

“It will provide plenty of laughs around the office but it will also help to build morale which is so important in any working environment.

“This competition is open to players of all abilities and not just accomplished intercounty and club players and, whilst there is a trophy at stake, this is very much about participation and enjoying time in a different environment with co-workers.

“We look forward to welcoming the participating teams to Naomh Mearnóg and we look forward to some fantastic entertainment in the competitive and recreational games.”

Date: Saturday 26th May 2018

Venue: Naomh Mearnóg, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin

Time: 11am – 4 p.m.

Team size: 7-a-side/ panels of 12

Length: 20 minute games