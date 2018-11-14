15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final Preview – Kilkerrin/Clonberne Bids To Reach First Ever Final

By Sport GBFM
November 14, 2018

Time posted: 11:49 am

This Coming Sunday, Kilkerrin/Clonberne will bid to reach the Ladies All-Ireland Club Final for the first time when they face Mourneabbey in Clonberne at 2pm.

To do so, they must beat a Mourneabbey side who were beaten by Carnacon in last year’s final and who are still looking for their first title after defeats in 2014, 15 and last year.

Preparations have been in full swing in the club for Sunday’s game and before training on Tuesday night their manager Kevin Reidy spoke to John Mulligan.

 

Tomorrow, We continue our LGFA All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals Previews by looking forward to St Brendan’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Semi-Final with Clontarf at Duggan Park.

 

print
Podcasts, Sport
Officials urged to ensure local authority owned buildings in Tuam do not remain idle
52 people waiting on trolleys at UHG
November 14, 2018
New Balance FAI Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw
November 14, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
November 14, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday November 14th 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 14, 2018
Heated debate at City Hall over rental cost of Christmas Market
November 14, 2018
Artificial intelligence firm reaches out to Galway’s third level institutes as it creates 200 jobs

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline