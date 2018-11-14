LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final Preview – Kilkerrin/Clonberne Bids To Reach First Ever Final

This Coming Sunday, Kilkerrin/Clonberne will bid to reach the Ladies All-Ireland Club Final for the first time when they face Mourneabbey in Clonberne at 2pm.

To do so, they must beat a Mourneabbey side who were beaten by Carnacon in last year’s final and who are still looking for their first title after defeats in 2014, 15 and last year.

Preparations have been in full swing in the club for Sunday’s game and before training on Tuesday night their manager Kevin Reidy spoke to John Mulligan.

Tomorrow, We continue our LGFA All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals Previews by looking forward to St Brendan’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Semi-Final with Clontarf at Duggan Park.