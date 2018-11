This Coming Sunday, St Brendan’s ladies will hope to return to the All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Club Final for the first time since 2001 when they face Clontarf in Duggan Park at 1pm.

The last time the Ballygar/Newbridge club reached the final was in 2001 when they comfortably beat Sarsfields in the Semi-Final by 3-21 to 1-4.

As the team continued their preparations for Sunday’s Semi-Final, their manager Michael McHale spoke to John Mulligan.