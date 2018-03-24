15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Lettermore doctor named new president of National Association of General Practitioners

By GBFM News
March 24, 2018

Time posted: 5:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway doctor has been announced as the new president of the National Association of General Practitioners.

Dr. Maitiu O’ Tuathail was confirmed for the role at the NAGP’s AGM in Cork this afternoon.

 

Dr. O’ Tuathail is 29 years old and a native of Lettermore.

He’s currently practicing in Rathfarnham as a GP trainee who is due to qualify in July – and has long been involved in various GP network activities.

He was recently appointed the first lead non-consultant hospital doctor for General Practice and is also the Co-Chair of the Network of GP trainees.

At the NAGP’s AGM in Cork, he outlined his concerns over Ireland’s overburdened primary care system – and the knock on effect it is having on GPs.

He warned that patients may soon be facing the prospect of having to wait weeks for a simple routine appointment to see their doctor.

Dr. O’ Tuathail says he believes that General Practice will ‘live or die’ based on the actions taken by his generation of GPs.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
€3m for research projects at NUI Galway
March 24, 2018
€3m for research projects at NUI Galway
March 24, 2018
Galway receives highest allocation of new Rural Social Scheme places
March 24, 2018
Tuam Educate Together school secures permission to increase enrolment

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 23, 2018
EY Provincial Playoff Hosts Revealed
March 23, 2018
Connacht Rugby announce signing of out half David Horwitz from Super Rugby side the Rebels
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK