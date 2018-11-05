Lets Talk about Fertility with VHI on The Ronan Lardner Show

Over the coming weeks Ronan will chat with Feena Glynn on the topic of fertility in association with VHI Healthcare. Ronan and Feena will be joined in studio on Wednesdays during November by Dr. Eithne Lowe, a Fertility Expert at the Galway Fertility Clinic. Ronan and Feena will put our listeners questions to Dr. Lowe.
Some facts about Fertility
If you’re trying for a baby, thinking about having one in the near future or don’t have children on the mind at all, it’s always good to know the facts about fertility.
Knowing these facts can help you plan ahead, figure out your best time to conceive, and with one in six couples needing fertility assistance, if and when you should look for help.
- When trying for a baby, you have around a 16% chance of conceiving each month when having regular, unprotected sex.
- 85% of couples conceive naturally within the first year.
- The average menstrual cycle is between 28-32 days and ovulation (when you’re most fertile) usually happens between day 14 and 18 of your cycle depending on your cycle length.
- Women are born with around one million eggs, but out of all of these eggs, only 300 to 400 ever reach ovulation.
- The approximate normal range for the number of sperm per millilitre is 40 million to 300 million.
- For healthy women, fertility peaks in their mid 20s and begins declining in their 30s by around 3% a year. By the age of 36, the decline accelerates.
- Male infertility is a factor too, as men under 25 have the highest sperm motility. Upon turning 48 years old, the chances of conceiving drop as sperm genetic quality decreases.
This article is courtesy of VHI fertility blog which was written in partnership with Mr Declan Keane, founder and Senior Clinical Embryologist at ReproMed.