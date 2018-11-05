Lets Talk about Fertility with VHI on The Ronan Lardner Show

Over the coming weeks Ronan will chat with Feena Glynn on the topic of fertility in association with VHI Healthcare. Ronan and Feena will be joined in studio on Wednesdays during November by Dr. Eithne Lowe, a Fertility Expert at the Galway Fertility Clinic. Ronan and Feena will put our listeners questions to Dr. Lowe.

If you would like to have a question answered, or to make a comment on this sensitive and personal subject please send Ronan and Feena an email, in the strictest confidence, to [email protected]

Tune in each Wednesday at 2.30pm and let’s talk about Fertility.