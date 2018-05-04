15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Leo Varadkar ‘deeply regrets’ Sean Canney leaving Independent Alliance

By GBFM News
May 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says he deeply regrets that Galway East Deputy Sean Canney is leaving the Independent Alliance.

Independent Deputy Canney revealed on Galway Bay FM this morning that he had decided to leave the group after a row over a Junior Ministry.

He was due to swap the role of OPW Minister with Kevin Boxer Moran following an alleged agreement that it would be a rotating position on an annual basis.

However, the Independent Alliance has decided Boxer should remain in place until the end of the lifetime of the government.

Leo Varadkar says they’ll discuss next week if Mr Canney can stay as assistant chief whip and keep the 15,000 euro payment that comes with it.

More on FYI Galway from 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mountbellew to host Wests first genetic genealogy conference
Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house
May 4, 2018
Man due before Galway District Court over stabbing of Garda in Oranmore
May 4, 2018
Revenue seize €42K of tobacco products in city searches
May 4, 2018
Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 4, 2018
MacDara Wins League and Cup Double
May 4, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK