Leo Varadkar ‘deeply regrets’ Sean Canney leaving Independent Alliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says he deeply regrets that Galway East Deputy Sean Canney is leaving the Independent Alliance.

Independent Deputy Canney revealed on Galway Bay FM this morning that he had decided to leave the group after a row over a Junior Ministry.

He was due to swap the role of OPW Minister with Kevin Boxer Moran following an alleged agreement that it would be a rotating position on an annual basis.

However, the Independent Alliance has decided Boxer should remain in place until the end of the lifetime of the government.

Leo Varadkar says they’ll discuss next week if Mr Canney can stay as assistant chief whip and keep the 15,000 euro payment that comes with it.

