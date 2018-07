Leinster U21 Hurling Final Reaction – Manager Tony Ward And Captain Fintan Burke

The Galway Under 21 Hurlers now must prepare for an All-Ireland Semi-Final following their remarkable Leinster Final win over Wexford last night in Portlaoise.

A goal in injury time at the end of extra time from Sean Bleahane gave Galway its first ever Leinster U21 Hurling Title in its first year in the competition.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Tony Ward

Niall Canavan also got the thoughts of Galway captain Fintan Burke

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 1-7 (7f), Tomas Monaghan 1-2, Kevin Cooney 1-2, Cianan Fahy 0-5 (1’65, 1f), Sean Bleahene 1-0, Brian Concannon 0-2, Sean Loftus 0-1, Fintan Burke 0-1, Conor Caulfield 0-1

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 1-11 (9f), Rory O’Connor 0-7 (2f), Ian Carthy 1-0, Stephen O’Gorman 0-2, Rowan White 0-2, Joe O’Connor 0-2, Garry Molloy 0-1, Rory Higgins 0-1

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Ian O’Shea, Jack Fitzpatrick, Shane Bannon; Jack Grealish, Fintan Burke (c), Mark Hughes; Tomás Monaghan, Sean Loftus; Brian Concannon, Cian Salmon, Cianan Fahy; Evan Niland, Sean Bleahene, Kevin Cooney.

Subs: Patrick Foley for Salmon (half-time), Conor Caulfield for Hughes (41), Jack Canning for Bleahene (42), Ciaran Connor for Bannon (60), Ronan Murphy for Concannon (66), Michael Lynch for Monaghan (75), Sean Bleahene for Niland (77).

WEXFORD: Jack Cushe; Shane Reck, Darren Byrne, Ian Carthy; Aaron Maddock, Damien Reck, Garry Molloy; Conor Firman (c), Rowan White; Joe O’Connor, Rory O’Connor, Liam Stafford; Stephen O’Gorman, Rory Higgins, Seamus Casey.

Subs: Mikey Dwyer for O’Gorman (52), Oisin Foley for Stafford (52), Darren Codd for White (56), Stephen O’Gorman for Casey (66).

Referee: John O’Brien (Laois).