Leinster Senior Hurling Championship – Wexford v Galway Stats

They meet for the second time in eleven months in the championship, with Galway having won the Leinster

final by nine points last year.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017: Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)

2010: Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final)

1996: Wexford 2-13 Galway 3-7 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1976: Wexford 3-14 Galway 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

1976: Wexford 5-14 Galway 2-23 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

Wexford lead the ‘Round Table’ on scoring difference (+26) from Galway (+20) and Kilkenny (+3). All three

have four points but Wexford and Galway have each played two games while Kilkenny have played three.

Wexford and Galway met in the Allianz League quarter-final in March when Wexford won by 1-23 to 0-23 in

Innovate Wexford Park.

This will be only the 11th championship clash between the counties (the fourth in 40 years). Wexford lead 6-3 with one draw from the previous ten games.

2018 GAA HURLING ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

LEINSTER

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round-Robin (After Yesterday’s Games)



P W D L FOR AGAINST DIFF PTS Wexford 2 2 0 0 5-46 4-23 +26 4 Galway 2 2 0 0 6-40 4-26 +20 4 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 5-54 5-51 3 4 Dublin 2 0 0 2 5-30 1-46 -4 0 Offaly 3 0 0 3 5-37 12-61 -45 0

Round Robin 1

May 12: Galway 5-18 Offaly 2-15, Bórd na Mona O’Connor Park.

May13: Kilkenny 1-24 Dublin 3-16, Parnell Park.

Round Robin 2

May 20: Kilkenny 2-19 Offaly 1-13, Nowlan Park; Wexford 0-22 Dublin 2-14, Innovate Wexford Park.

Round Robin 3

May 26: Wexford 5-24 Offaly 2-9, Bórd na Mona O’Connor Park.

May 27: Galway 1-22 Kilkenny 2-11, Pearse Stadium

Round Robin 4

June 2: Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park

June 3: Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park.

Round Robin 5

June 9: Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park; Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium

July 1: Final, Croke Park.

ALL-IRELAND PRELIMINARY QUARTER FINALS

July 7/8

3rd placed Munster v Joe McDonagh Cup winners; 3rd placed Leinster v Joe McDonagh Cup

runners-up

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER FINALS

July 15

Munster runners-up v Preliminary quarter-final winner; Leinster runners-up v Preliminary

quarter-final winner.

ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS

July 28: All-Ireland semi-final, Croke Park

July 29: All-Ireland semi-final, Croke Park

ALL-IRELAND FINAL

August 19: All-Ireland final, Croke Park

JOE McDONAGH CUP

Round 1

Antrim 5-25 Meath 2-18

Carlow 0-21 Kerry 0-18

Westmeath 2-21 Laois 1-21.

Round 2

Kerry 3-20 Laois 0-19

Antrim 2-16 Carlow 0-19

Westmeath 4-24 Meath 2-17.

Round 3

Westmeath 2-12 Kerry 0-15

Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

Carlow 0-21 Meath 1-14.

Round 4

June 3

Meath v Kerry; Laois v Carlow; Westmeath v Antrim.

Round 5

June 9/10

Meath v Laois; Carlow v Westmeath; Antrim v Kerry.