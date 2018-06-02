Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Match Tracker – Wexford v Galway

Reaction on Sunday Sport tomorrow…..Thanks for your company.

Full Time score…..Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-16

Full Time whistle….GALWAY ARE IN THE LEINSTER SENIOR HURLING FINAL

Rory O’Connor with a free for Wexford…Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-16

Jason Flynn is fouled….Free Galway…Flynn will take it….Point Galway….Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-15

Adrian Touhy gets his second yellow card…..Galway down to fourteen men

Five minutes of injury time to be played

Davy Glennon comes in for Joe Canning….JC turned on his ankle….

Rory O’Connor scores his 10th point of the game….Galway 1-22 Wexford 0-15

Sean Linnane from Turloughmore makes his championship debut…..

Joe Canning with a free…..Galway 1-22 Wexford 0-14

David Burke for Galway….Galway 1-21 Wexford 0-14, Rory O’Connor got Wexford’s point

Niall Burke catches James Skehill….Galway hit 1-20

Rory O’Connor for Wexford and they close the gap slightly….Galway 1-19 Wexford 0-13

This is impressive from Galway and Dublin comes to Pearse Stadium next weekend

Canning again…..Galway 1-19 Wexford 0-12

Joe Canning scores his 451st championship point (I’ll stop now…) His 10th today…Galway 1-18 Wexford 0-12

Johnny Glynn goes off…Looks like his hammer….Jason Flynn comes in

Cathal Mannion makes it four wides for Galway

Wides Stat…..Wexford 11 Galway 3

Rory O’Connor hits one for Wexford…Galway 1-17 Wexford 0-11

Canning scores another free for Galway…That’s 450 Championship points between goals and points for JC! Galway 1-17 Wexford 0-10

Canning with two more points….That brings his total to 0-8….Galway 1-16 Wexford 0-10

Joe Canning again with another outstanding sideline cut…This after Conor Whelan found his range….Galway 1-14 Wexford 0-10

SECOND HALF ON

Joseph Cooney with a point and that finishes Galway’s scoring for the half….HALF TIME..Galway 1-12 Wexford 0-9

Joe Canning with an outstanding sideline cut! Galway 1-11 Wexford 0-7

Burke, Cooney, Canning and Whelan for Galway and they are flying….Galway now lead 1-10 to 0-6

Conor Cooney and Joe Canning adds points while Morris scores for Wexford….Galway 1-6 Wexford 0-3

Canning points a free and Galway leads 1-4 to 0-2 after twelve minutes

Ten minutes in….Joe Canning scores his first and Conor Cooney is second…Foley with two for Wexford….Galway 1-3 Wexford 0-2

Hold on…..Chance for Conor Whelan….GOAL GALWAY!!! Just two minutes in! Galway 1-1 Wexford 0-0

Conor Cooney Opens with a point…Galway 0-1 Wexford 0-0

GAME IS ON!

The Galway Panel that lined out against Kilkenny last Sunday…

Galway Lining out as follows….

Daithi Burke and Gearoid McInerney again man the central defensive berths, with David Burke and Johnny Coen continuing at midfield. Up front Joe Canning and Conor Cooney lead the attack from 11 & 14 respectively. There are 13 of the team that started the All Ireland Final.

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke Capt

10 Cathal Mannion

11 Joe Canning

12 Joseph Cooney

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Brian Concannon

No Changes for either side ahead of this vital game in Wexford Park=

