Galway Bay fm newsroom – Legionella bacteria has been detected at some water dispensers at University Hospital Galway.

Hospital management say it has a programme for monitoring and managing the risk of Legionella in the water supply, in line with national guidance.

Last month the water dispensers in the clinical areas of UHG were turned off as a precaution, while they were being tested for Legionella bacteria.

