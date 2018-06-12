15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Legal notice served on Department following Aer Arann decision to stop islands flights

June 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two legal notices have been served on the Department of the Gaeltacht after last week’s announcement that Aer Arann will stop providing flights to the Aran Islands from December.

The company has served six months notice of its intention to end services in a dispute over the way in which the Public Service Obligation contract is being interpreted.

The Department is to seek public tenders again for the service, as the current contract comes to an end on December 6th.

Minister Joe McHugh met with island representatives during a visit to Connemara yesterday amid growing local concern.

More at 11

Galway Bay FM News Desk
