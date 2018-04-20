LEADING IRISH AND INTERNATIONAL WRITERS FOR 33rd CÚIRT INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF LITERATURE

This year’s 33rd Cúirt International Festival of Literature, curated by its new Programme Director, Emily Cullen will take place in Galway from 23 – 29 April. The festival’s diverse and eclectic programme features leading Irish and international authors including Sebastian Barry, Bernard MacLaverty, Sally Rooney, Sinéad Morrissey, Patrick McCabe, Professor Declan Kiberd, Imtiaz Dharker and Juan Pablo Villalobos to name but a few.

Participants from as far afield as America, Austria, Canada, Catalonia, the UK, France, Mexico and Norway will attend alongside the very best of Irish authors. Cúirt 2018 will present some of the most exciting writers and artists at over 70 events across poetry, prose, music and spoken word. The programme also includes theatre, talks, masterclasses, family events and exhibitions as well as its annual education programme for children and teenagers, Cúírt Labs.

In an exciting new departure, the line-up will feature a number of events exploring the connection between words and music, playing with the idea of literature and the “sister arts”. Lyrics of our Lives: The Art of Songwriting https://www.cuirt.ie/event/lyrics-lives-art-songwriting/ invites us to think about the creation of song lyrics as a writing practice with five leading songwriters and musicians including Steve Wall (The Stunning), Julie Feeney and Paul Linehan (The Frank and Walters) and Play It Again: Conversation in Convert https://www.cuirt.ie/event/play-conversation-concert integrates The Guardian’s former-editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger’s written reflections on world politics with the virtuoso piano of Finghin Collins for a lively evening with the haunting music of Chopin, interspersed with readings and conversation about music.

Programme Director for Cúirt, Emily Cullen, commented that:

“For Cuirt 2018 we’re delighted to bring together some of the finest Irish and international authors in a diverse programme of events which we hope will stimulate your mind, your senses and your imagination. Whether it’s your first, or your thirty third visit to Cúirt we extend a very warm welcome. Come join us and find yourself buoyed on a tide of literary discovery.”

Poetry lovers will welcome a strong line-up which includes Forward Prize Winner and poet, Sinead Morrissey, British poet, Daljit Nagra; Pakistani-born British poet and artist Imtiaz Dharker, Pascale Petit, Jane Clarke, Michael Coady, Eleanor Hook, Joseph Woods and Eva Bourke. The Cúirt Poetry Mentorship programme, in memory of Anne Kennedy, will see renowned local poet Mary Madec mentor two young writers, who will read as part of the festival.

Other notable events include World Perspectives, an informative and engaging look at look at world literature through the lens of writers from Catalonia, Austria and France; Eduard Márquez, Norbert Gstrein and Hédi Kaddour. A commitment to the promotion of Irish-language writers is a significant feature of the festival, particularly in a city with a unique bilingual status.

Highlighting emerging talent in poetry and fiction, the Cúirt Over the Edge New Writing Showcase returns and features readers and winners from the popular Over the Edge Literary Series in Galway. Winners of the 2018 Cúirt New Writing Prize, sponsored by Tigh Neachtain in memory of Lena McGuire, will join the showcase line-up and read from their winning entries.

Cúirt International Festival of Literature would like to acknowledge the support of the Arts Council, Galway City Council, Fáilte Ireland, The Wild Atlantic Way, Creative Ireland and Foras na Gaeilge. Cúirt International Festival of Literature takes place in Galway from April 23 – 29, 2018. Tickets for all events are on sale now on http://www.cuirt.ie or through the Town Hall Theatre on 091 569 777.