Launch events for Galway pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Three separate launch events will take place this week for pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns.

Galway ‘Together for Yes’, the Union of Students in Ireland and my adoption story dot ie will all launch their programmes ahead of the upcoming Abortion Referendum.

Galway ‘Together for Yes’ will launch its campaign to repeal the 8th amendment at the Harbour Hotel at 7.30 this evening.

The launch will feature a variety of expert speakers and personal accounts of abortion.

Separately, The Union of Students in Ireland have chosen Galway to launch their student led campaign to remove the 8th Amendment.

Students for Choice is aimed at mobilising third level students in Ireland to vote for a repeal of the 8th.

Meanwhile, ‘My Adoption Story,’ which aims to promote adoption as an alternative to abortion, will be launched in Oranmore this week.

The national campaign which was founded by former Galway senator Fidelma Healy Eames will be launched at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel at 5pm on Friday.