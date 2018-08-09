Latest statistics show Galway is above national average for water consumption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual average consumption of domestic water in Galway in 2016 was 381 litres per day, which is above the national average of 351 litres.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the average consumption of water in Galway was the 4th highest in the country in 2016.

The data from meter readings provided by Irish Water, show the annual average consumption in 2016 was 351 litres daily.

This is an 8.4 per cent decrease compared with the 2015 figure.

Galway follows, Offaly, Longford and Laois which had the highest consumption of water.