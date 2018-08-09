15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Latest statistics show Galway is above national average for water consumption

By GBFM News
August 9, 2018

Time posted: 5:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual average consumption of domestic water in Galway in 2016 was 381 litres per day, which is above the national average of 351 litres.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the average consumption of water in Galway was the 4th highest in the country in 2016.

The data from meter readings provided by Irish Water, show the annual average consumption in 2016 was 351 litres daily.

This is an 8.4 per cent decrease compared with the 2015 figure.

Galway follows, Offaly, Longford and Laois which had the highest consumption of water.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Strong Galway Team In World Handball Championships
August 9, 2018
Go ahead for city shipping container restaurant on second attempt
August 9, 2018
New campaign set to launch for greenway between Athenry and Milltown
August 9, 2018
Woman brought to hospital following Inverin collision

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 9, 2018
Strong Galway Team In World Handball Championships
August 9, 2018
Junior Irish rowers through to semi-finals at World Rowing Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK